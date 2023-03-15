RecycLiCo Battery Materials (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Rating) were down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 62,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 151,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects. Its properties include Artillery Peak, Rocher Deboule, and Lonnie & Virgil properties. The company was founded on July 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

