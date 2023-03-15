ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $6.74 million and $8,194.44 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00340545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00025774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013700 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000777 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000754 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00017271 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

