Redwood Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.18%.

Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years. Redwood Trust has a payout ratio of 90.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $80,303.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,899 shares in the company, valued at $390,327.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

