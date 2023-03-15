Regis Healthcare Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:REG)

Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Regis Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.69, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Linda Mellors 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. In other Regis Healthcare news, insider Sally Freeman purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.55 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,530.00 ($31,020.00). Also, insider Linda Mellors 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. 57.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regis Healthcare Company Profile

Regis Healthcare Limited provides residential aged care services in Australia. The company offers home care services, including personal hygiene and care, dressing and undressing, mobility and transportation, rehabilitation, and others; and home help services, such as cleaning, cooking, shopping, transportation, and facilitating social outings.

