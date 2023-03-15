Relay Token Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $3,737.69 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Relay Token has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

