Repertoire Partners LP Buys New Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Clarivate comprises approximately 0.2% of Repertoire Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Clarivate Price Performance

Clarivate Company Profile

NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. 931,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,585,300. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

