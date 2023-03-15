Repertoire Partners LP Makes New $140,000 Investment in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Bright Horizons Family Solutions comprises about 0.0% of Repertoire Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 163.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $78.47. 43,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,232. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $140.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

