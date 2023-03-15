Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $227.50 and last traded at $227.50. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 95 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.00.

Reserve Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.80 and a 200 day moving average of $230.61.

Reserve Petroleum Company Profile

The Reserve Petroleum Co engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and development. It manages minerals with a focus on the Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and South Dakota regions. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

