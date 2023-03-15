Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires 1,727 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

BUD stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average of $55.08. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $63.45.

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

