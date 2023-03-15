Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires 478 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SJM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.31. The company had a trading volume of 539,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.29.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

