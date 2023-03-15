Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys 69 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded down $4.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,984,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,464. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.47.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

