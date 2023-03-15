Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC decreased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,964 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,039.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,158,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,265. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

