Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $371,000 Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 60,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TAP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 814,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,769. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.