Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases 112 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $13.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $618.48. 1,020,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,666. The company has a market cap of $257.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $593.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

