Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases 1,180 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after purchasing an additional 619,831 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 703.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 688,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after acquiring an additional 602,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,280,000 after purchasing an additional 537,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Insider Activity

Campbell Soup Price Performance

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,106. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average of $51.94. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $42.19 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.82%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Stories

