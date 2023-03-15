Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 1,419 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Target by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TGT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,933. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.98 and its 200 day moving average is $160.72. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.