Reviewing Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) & Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Rating) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stellantis and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker 2 6 5 0 2.23

Valuation & Earnings

Fisker has a consensus target price of $13.85, suggesting a potential upside of 133.49%. Given Fisker’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Stellantis.

This table compares Stellantis and Fisker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.30 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.16 Fisker $340,000.00 5,581.35 -$547.50 million ($1.80) -3.29

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A Fisker -160,086.58% -91.47% -37.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stellantis beats Fisker on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

