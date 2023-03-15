River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys 28,620 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,620 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.5% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pfizer by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

