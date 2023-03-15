River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys 5,160 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,781 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $60.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

