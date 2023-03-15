River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,810 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 1.11% of Blue Apron worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the second quarter worth $7,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Apron by 34.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 222,114 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in shares of Blue Apron by 14.2% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 75,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Apron by 64.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 211,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Blue Apron by 158.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 58,822 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APRN shares. Lake Street Capital cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Blue Apron to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Blue Apron stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

