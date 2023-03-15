River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,906 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Insider Activity

Oracle Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

