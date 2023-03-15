River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases 1,652 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,246,000 after buying an additional 357,308 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after acquiring an additional 192,608 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $121,601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,968,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 57.5% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,673,000 after acquiring an additional 112,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,214.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,275.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,122.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $970.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,305.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

