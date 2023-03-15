River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases 8,390 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,570 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $142.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

