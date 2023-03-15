River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 11,070 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NOV by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in NOV by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOV. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Insider Transactions at NOV

NOV Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

