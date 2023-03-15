River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 37,950 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,950 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 9.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 501,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after buying an additional 44,484 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 46.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 12.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2,169.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 776,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after buying an additional 742,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 64.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

