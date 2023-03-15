River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 60,810 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 392,182 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 60,810 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 1.1% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.1% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 8,335,220 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $129,195,000 after buying an additional 408,115 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,617 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 27.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,471 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

