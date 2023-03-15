RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.63 and last traded at $22.63. 15,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 35,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64.

Institutional Trading of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares in the last quarter.

