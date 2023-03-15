Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 23,390 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $63,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $44,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.19. 768,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,359. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,324. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.