Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 7,170 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.56% of W.W. Grainger worth $137,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.88.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $19.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $666.50. 98,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $629.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.