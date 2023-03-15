Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,415,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,957 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $58,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.82. 15,085,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,936,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

