Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 656,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,675 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $94,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter worth $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $6,285,082. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.78. 3,361,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,544,303. The company has a market cap of $180.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 870.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

