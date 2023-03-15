Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,252 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.51% of Genuine Parts worth $106,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $679,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 266.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GPC traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.60. 357,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,460. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.58. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

