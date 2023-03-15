Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $126.23 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,971 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $126,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,045. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.99. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $233.30 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,761 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,280. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

