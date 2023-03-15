Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $52.63 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,013 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.37% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $52,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of EXPD traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,198. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.26. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $119.90.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

