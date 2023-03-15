Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $75.86 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,060,895 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.38% of eBay worth $75,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 8.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,940,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.
eBay Stock Performance
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.
eBay Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently -46.95%.
About eBay
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
