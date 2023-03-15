Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $75.86 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,060,895 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.38% of eBay worth $75,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 8.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,940,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.37. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $60.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently -46.95%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.