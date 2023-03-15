Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,096,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,092 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.27% of Fortinet worth $103,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 363.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Fortinet by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $60.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,582. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.39.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

