Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298,002 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $62,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $5.10 on Wednesday, reaching $84.87. 4,074,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,534,648. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.89.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

