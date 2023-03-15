Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.8068 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79.

Roche Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. Roche has a 52-week low of $34.97 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on RHHBY shares. Cowen lowered Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Roche by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 74,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,904 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 101.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Roche by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

