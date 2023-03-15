Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.8068 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79.
Roche Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. Roche has a 52-week low of $34.97 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on RHHBY shares. Cowen lowered Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roche (RHHBY)
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 2 High-Yield Sleep-At-Night Stocks To Buy And Forget About
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.