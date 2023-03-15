Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited Plans Dividend of $0.01 (LON:RHM)

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited (LON:RHM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Price Performance

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund stock opened at GBX 0.72 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.91 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 9.08. Round Hill Music Royalty Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.09 ($0.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.74.

About Round Hill Music Royalty Fund

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited invests in music intellectual property. It owns and operates a portfolio of 49 catalogues of music copyright properties. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the Channel Islands.

