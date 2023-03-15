Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.19.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Stock Performance

SAM stock opened at $309.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.67. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $422.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 916 shares of company stock valued at $294,352. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.