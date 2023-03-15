Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $59.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 24,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

