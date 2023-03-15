RPC Group (LON:RPC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $792.60

RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 792.60 ($9.66) and traded as high as GBX 792.80 ($9.66). RPC Group shares last traded at GBX 792.60 ($9.66), with a volume of 4,135,899 shares traded.

RPC Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 792.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 792.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About RPC Group

(Get Rating)

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.