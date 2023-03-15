Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Short Interest Down 11.4% in February

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,586,900 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the February 13th total of 5,178,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Sabina Gold & Silver to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Sabina Gold & Silver Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SGSVF opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

