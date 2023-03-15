Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $72.57

Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.57 and last traded at $72.98, with a volume of 11230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.63.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safety Insurance Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

In related news, VP James Berry sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $35,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,405 shares of company stock worth $112,749. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

