Saitama (SAITAMA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $91.22 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. Saitama has a market capitalization of $91.22 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saitama token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Saitama has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00028495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00033604 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002022 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00022087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003936 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00211996 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,976.38 or 1.00180438 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

SAITAMA is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.0020682 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,176,464.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.