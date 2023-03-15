Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

SASR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SASR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.51. 560,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,998. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.94. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

