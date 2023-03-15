Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $13.23

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.23, but opened at $12.36. Sasol shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 146,924 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.3871 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sasol by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

