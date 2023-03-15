Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Trading Down 9.7%

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.80 and last traded at $28.83. Approximately 70,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 259,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $752.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.40 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

