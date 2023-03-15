Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Decreased by SevenOneSeven Capital Management

SevenOneSeven Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,816,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,880,000 after acquiring an additional 300,899 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after acquiring an additional 815,405 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

