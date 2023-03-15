Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Invst LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Invst LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Invst LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,733,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,613,000 after acquiring an additional 478,129 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,905,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,964,000 after acquiring an additional 387,621 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,259,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,088,000 after purchasing an additional 61,290 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 293,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,992. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

